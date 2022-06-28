At this point, everyone knows just how important Kevin Durant was to the Golden State Warriors' dynasty. He helped them win back-to-back titles and while they were able to win championships one and four without him, it's clear the Warriors needed him to beat Cleveland following what took place in 2016.

In fact, Draymond Green recently went on JJ Redick's "The Old Man And The Three" podcast where they discussed the infamous KD Warriors. As Green explained, had it not been for KD, they would not have won those championships in 2017 and 2018. Green feels as though the Warriors needed KD at the time and that teams were figuring them out.

“I don’t think the outside world gave Kevin enough credit,” Green said. “I think if you came within our organization, Kevin was given all the credit. But the reality is I don’t think that teams win another championship if Kevin doesn’t come. Now you may say, ‘Ah, yeah, but y’all won the fourth one without Kevin.’ But there’s a gap in there where teams started to figure us out…We would not have beat the Cavs comin’ back around without Kevin.”

This is definitely going to make Durant happy, although he should know this already. After 2016, the Warriors were begging KD to come to Oakland, and in the end, his addition to the team helped turn the Dubs into a dynasty.

Still, Durant has yet to win without the Warriors, which is the biggest indictment of his legacy.