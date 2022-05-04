All eyes are on the NBA as the Western Conference SemiFinals are upon us, and this week, the Golden State Warriors were victorious over the Memphis Grizzlies. After Game 1, Warriors star Draymond Green enjoyed a few Young Dolph songs as he was in the late rapper's hometown where he was also murdered back in November 2021.

During his press conference, Green spoke about his admiration for Dolph as an artist, as well as Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo. As far as Rap beefs are concerned, Green doesn't even give it any focus.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

"Always want to send my love to [Dolph's] family and the city of Memphis," said Green. "He was a staple. He was someone who took care of the community and gave back. Stayed in his community. He touched his community. So, I send my love and respect." He went on to say that he has a routine of playing music from the city his team lands in, going on to add that "Dolph is incredible."

Green also made sure to say that he has no interest in entertaining conversations about animosity between rappers. "I don't get in people's beefs. I am a Yo Gotti fan as well," said the basketball star. "I love Dolph's music, I love Gotti's music, I love Moneybagg [Yo]'s music. Like I said, I'm not from Memphis, I don't live in Memphis, so I don't get caught up in that. I love all their music."

Check it out below.