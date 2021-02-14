Draymond Green says Brooklyn is the team to beat in the Eastern Conference after the Nets dominated the Golden State Warriors 134-117, Saturday, in one of their best performances of the season. Green spoke candidly about how talented his team's opponent was after the crushing loss.

"I think there are some other good teams in the East that poses a threat to them, but they're the team to beat in the East if you ask me," Green told reporters. "It's my opinion. That doesn't mean anything, but that's my opinion; they're definitely the team to beat in the East."



Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

The Nets are now 16-12, but still behind both the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks for first place in the Eastern Conference. Despite possessing an indisputably high caliber offense featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Draymond Green, the Nets rank near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency, currently sitting in 25th place.

Irving recently confirmed that he would be playing a shooting guard role primarily going forward, with Harden filling in as the team's point guard. Harden has averaged 11.6 assists in his 14 games with Brooklyn.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are currently 14-13 and in eighth place in the Western Conference.

