Basketball Wives star Draya Michele mourned the death of her father on social media, Sunday, with a heartfelt tribute. She shared several photos of her hanging out with her late father.

"REST IN HEAVEN DAD.. yesterday was one of my hardest days," Michele wrote in the caption. "While everyone was celebrating the wonderful mother’s of the world, I was losing my father. I love you dad, you suffered for years and needed not to any longer. I’m glad you’re at peace and with GOD. I’m glad I went home and got to see you while you were still in good spirits. I will celebrate your life forever."

Michele recently moved to Pennsylvania to take care of her father while he was ill.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The renowned model also posted a video on her Instagram story thanking her friends and fans who have reached out in support. She also asked fans to allow her to grieve how she would like to grieve.

Michele owns a number of fashion lines and has modeled for top brands including Savage X Fenty. In 2020, Michele received a "special toast" from Diddy for being the "hustler of the year," while on an island vacation