Drake has been celebrating the Toronto Raptors' championship win ever since the moment the final buzzer rang to close out Game Six. The parade came and went in Toronto yesterday with the entire city clearing their schedules to party outside. To commemorate the historic win by the Raps, Drake announced that he would be dropping two brand new songs this weekend in "Omertà" and "Money In The Grave" with Rick Ross. At first, fans were confused when they noticed that Cash Money was listed as the label copyright for both songs but according to HHNM, that issue has since been corrected to read Frozen Moments instead.

At the beginning of this year, it was rumoured that Drizzy Drake started a new label called Frozen Moments and now, that's exactly what's appearing instead of Cash Money on his two new songs. When the new songs were first uploaded, they were marked with a Cash Money copyright claim at the bottom, which had people wondering if the Canadian sensation renewed his contract with Birdman. With the distribution now clearly listed as Frozen Moment via Republic Records, it would appear that Drake has definitively walked away from his Young Money/Cash Money situation.

HHNM states that the changes are apparent on both Apple Music and TIDAL but that they are still being processed by Spotify. What do you think of the new singles?