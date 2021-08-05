Drake is gearing up to release his new album Certified Lover Boy which has been highly anticipated for quite some time now. The album was supposed to come out in January although the artist's ACL surgery ended up delaying things. There were some rumors that Drake could be dropping tonight, although, at this point, no one knows for sure as to what's going to happen. As for Drake's other ventures, he has a brand new line with Nike called NOCTA, and soon, it will be getting its very own sneaker collab.

This collaboration has been teased for quite a while now and it has been dubbed the "Nike Hot Step Air Terra" and thanks to The Drop Date on Instagram, we have some new images of the shoe. As you can see, this is meant to be a chunky dad shoe that contains nice leather details and some gold highlights. The vast majority of the shoe is covered in white, which is a theme we have seen quite a bit of when it comes to Drake's various sneakers with the brand.

There have also been teasers concerning a CLB Nike Air Force 1 Low, although it remains to be seen whether or not those are actually going to be released. As for the Nike Hot Step Air Terra, this model is slated to drop in the Fall for $150 USD. There is no official release date at this time, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details.