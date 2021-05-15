Drake has a lot on his plate right now as he works towards the release of his new album, which most fans are hoping to get by the summer. In the midst of this, Drake has been working hard with Nike on his NOCTA line which has brought forth a ton of great capsules and collections. When it comes to the NOCTA line, Drake has also been looking into doing some sneaker collabs, and just a few months ago, it was reported that he would be bringing out a white Nike Hot Step Air Terra colorway.

In the tweet below, it was stated that the shoe would cost $150 USD and would be coming out in the Fall, which is always a great time for fashion and sneakers.

More recently, Drake took to his Instagram story where he unveiled a second colorway of the shoe. As you can see in the images below, this chunky dad silhouette is covered in snakeskin, which gives it a truly flashy aesthetic. While this look might be polarizing, there is no denying that plenty of people are going to be motivated to go out and get a pair.

No release details are known just yet so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Drake

Image via Drake