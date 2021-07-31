As Hip Hop awaits Kanye West's DONDA, Drake has shared some good news from the OVO Sound camp. The buzz around Certified Lover Boy feels as if it has gone on for ages, but according to Drizzy, the album is mixed, mastered, and complete. The news came courtesy of Sound 42 where Drake dropped off a brief update for the world.

"Album's cooked," the Rap mogul said before a heavy sigh. "Looking forward to delivering it to you."

"I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody has their drinks, everyone's locked in. Good vibes and good energy for this weekend," he continued. "And for the rest of you heathens, I wanna tell you, 'cause I know you're listening, don't trouble people's kids, don't bother people's soul. Know what I'm sayin'?"

"OVO, we aim for that head. We don't aim to please. Certified Lover Boy on the way. And that's for anyone in the way." Fans have expressed that they hope the project arrives sooner than later, and of course, there comes the speculation that CLB will drop on the same day as DONDA. We don't expect that to happen, but Drake previously promised that his work of art would be released by summer's end. Time's ticking.

Listen to Drake's message below.