Over the course of the last couple of weeks, it has been reported that Drake's highly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy is currently being mixed and that the Canadian superstar has also been going to the studio to put the final touches on the project. Needless to say, fans are extremely excited about what's to come and it seems as though Drake's new project is finally almost here after months of uncertainty.

As for the merchandise surrounding the album, fans are expecting Drake to pull out the big guns. Of course, he has his very own line with Nike, and when it comes to apparel, Drake can pretty well do anything he wants. In fact, it seems as though Drake even has a sneaker on the horizon, which is information that comes courtesy of Levi Bent-Lee on Instagram.

John Phillips/Getty Images

In the post below, you can see that this Certified Lover Boy Nike Air Force 1 Low carries forth some of the iconic aesthetics that fans can come to expect from this silhouette. The upper is covered in white tumbled leather and when you look at the midsole, you can see that instead of "Air" being written on the side, we have "Love You Forever" instead. The writing is done in cursive and based on what we know about this album, it fits the vibe quite well.

As for any sort of release information, there is no word yet on whether or not these will be hitting the market. Drake has been known for creating shoes for friends and family only, and this could be one of those cases. Either way, keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest details surrounding these shoes.

