Drake has officially dropped his seventh studio album, and as expected, the reactions have been quite polarizing. Honestly, Nevermind is an album filled with EDM and dancehall sounds, which isn't exactly everyone's cup of tea. There is certainly a huge section of Drake's fanbase who loves this new direction, although, for the more mainstream fans, this is a bit of a shock to the system.

As we previously reported, the majority of the reactions on our website have been purely negative. There seems to be a lot of vitriol surrounding this album and if you were to ask the average HNHH user about their thoughts, they would tell you that Drake has completely lost the plot.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

On Twitter, Drake is receiving just as much slander, but in a much more humorous fashion. For instance, many fans are calling this mall music. A good example of this are all of the Forever 21 memes that have been circulating on the website since last night. In the tweets below, fans are claiming that this is the type of music they would hear while shopping for clothes at a fast-fashion staple like H&M. It's a pretty disrespectful indictment of the music, however, you can't help but chuckle at just how creative some people are with their hate.

Based on the early reactions, it seems like some people just were not ready for this change in sound. Drake has been in the game for a long time and it only makes sense that he would want to try something new.

