Who knew that Odell Beckham Jr. and Kris Jenner were birthday twins? The NFL star and media mogul are independently celebrating their big days (November 5) but their good friend Drake took a brief moment to send them both well wishes. Drake has reportedly been recovering from knee surgery following an unknown injury as fans have impatiently awaited more information about the release of his forthcoming, highly anticipated project, Certified Lover Boy.

"More life my brother both got some setbacks right now but today is a day of celebration hope your spirits are high @obj," Drake wrote over a photo of himself and Odell Beckham Jr. The "setbacks" Drake is referring to is not only his knee injury but Beckham's torn ACL. We previously reported on the news that the Cleveland Browns star would be out for the remainder of the NFL season due to his injury, which is devastating to the NFL star.

For Kris Jenner, Drake decided to keep his message brief. He posted a photo of Jenner to his Instagram Story along with the message, "Happy birthday love always @krisjenner." You can check out the OVO mogul's Instagram Story posts below.



