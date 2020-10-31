It looks like Drizzy is under-recovery as we anticipate the release of Certified Lover Boy. The Toronto megastar took to his Instagram Story where he shared a photo of his knee in a leg brace along with a positive message for his fans. "I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on,” he wrote. “Start writing the best bounce back story now.” It's unclear where the injury stems from but we do wish Drizzy a speedy recovery.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The rapper's had previous scares related to his knee. At the early stages of his career, the rapper tore his ACL after falling on stage during Lil Wayne's America's Most Wanted Tour. The rapper later revealed that he had to undergo surgery. "If I would've tear it again, I'd never be able to walk," he told Sway at the time. Hopefully, that isn't the case.

The last time he was in recovery around that time, he said he was going to spend a large chunk of his time focusing on music. And with the recent announcement of Certified Lover Boy coming in 2021, it seems likely that he'll be locked in the studio for the foreseeable future putting the final touches on the album. He recently unveiled the official CLB merch collab with Nike that reportedly sold out rather quickly. Not surprising, though.

Are you excited for Certified Lover Boy? Do you think this could be Drake's best project yet? Sound off in the comments.

