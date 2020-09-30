A former security guard for the Kardashians has filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian for sexual harassment. TMZ reports Marc McWilliams filed paperwork in court alleging Kris Jenner had made unwelcomed sexual advances during his tenure with the reality show fam. He said he was a victim in "a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and other harassing misconduct" including suggestive comments about his sex life and physical appearance.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

In addition to the advances, he accused her of trying to give him massages without consent all over his body. Adding she continued to touch him inappropriately on his groin and thigh areas, he said that she also made "lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers." He described Kris's behavior as "involving non-consensual physical contact." He said he complained to the H.R. department of his company but didn't receive any support.

"Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris' house," Marty Singer, Kris' lawyer, said. "Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future."

Though Kourtney is named in the lawsuit, Singer said there weren't any complaints filed against her.

"It is outrageous that anyone can sue anyone in America and believe there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims," Singer continued. "When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."

