Toronto pride was heightened even further when Drake announced at the Raptor's champions parade that he was bringing back OVO Festival this summer. Despite the fact that the first official lineup announcement didn't feature any Toronto acts or females, fans were still here for the ninth edition of the festival and the chance to cop some tickets at the stroke of 10 AM this morning (July 12th).

By the looks of reactions online, most people got put in a waiting pool due to the traffic of people all signing on to Ticketmaster. Once some lucky fans made their way to the next stage, they were dumbfounded by the prices the tickets are selling for. Lawn tickets - which is technically general admission - are selling for $500 CAD while seats closer to the stage are going for $2,500 CAD.

"Are you fffing kidding me?? I just spent 45 mins waiting to purchase tickets to #OVOFest to see #Drake in #Toronto and after waiting in the queue for "2000 people" ahead of me (I was in at 10 am) #Ticketmaster only now reveals the ticket prices, with General Admission $1000??!!" one user wrote.

One of Drake's early hits was "Started From The Bottom" which gives us hope that maybe, just maybe, he can remember that some of his loyal fans ain't got that kind of cash to support him yet. While it may be too late to change some of the prices on Ticketmaster, especially considering that a lot of people have already purchased tickets, lets see if Drake gets word of the reactions and comes through with some more affordable offering - the man does have the key tot the city.