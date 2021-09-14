Drake posted multiple unused photos that he had taken for the Certified Lover Boy rollout before deciding on the Damien Hirst-designed emoji artwork, and in one of the images, he was being embraced by an unidentified model. Because you can only see half her face, some fans thought that Johanna Leia was in the photo, considering her recent proximity to Drake. However, it has been confirmed that Johanna is not the woman pictured.

As reported by The Shade Room, Drake is actually posing with Hayley Karrina, the founder and designer of MDRN FORM. HK posted the picture to her own page, confirming that she's the "certified lover girl" in question.

After people speculated that either Johanna Leia, Naomi Sharon, or somebody else was in the photo, HK seemingly felt inspired to let the world know that it was indeed her.

At the time of publication, there remains not much information available surrounding her friendship with Drake.

On Monday, it was revealed that Drake broke yet another record with his new album Certified Lover Boy, occupying nine of the ten placements inside the Billboard Hot 100's top ten. He also has every single song in the top 5, and that's the first time an artist has achieved that since The Beatles in the 60s.

Have a look at some of Kayley Karrina's photos below.