Drake is rumored to be in a relationship with Johanna Leia, and he appears to be egging on the speculation by sharing a new picture of himself with an unidentified woman. As he posted a bunch of alternate cover artworks for his new album Certified Lover Boy, Drake shared a photo taken by Luis Mora, where he stands with his hands in his pockets as a woman places her hands around his neck. Fans believe the woman in the picture is either Johanna Leia, Naomi Sharon, or somebody else, but her identity has not been confirmed.

Drake and Johanna Leia have been romantically linked for a few months. Leia is the mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey, who plays alongside LeBron James' son Bronny. A few weeks ago, they made headlines when Drake rented out an entire stadium just for a dinner date, putting on the flex of the decade. Drake previously also bought a new chain for Johanna Leia's son, further convincing fans that they're an item.

While he doesn't tag anybody in his new photo, fans are wondering who the lady could be, and with only half of the woman's face being shown, it may take internet sleuths a while before finding her.



In his dating history, Drake has rarely ever posted his significant others. Thus, it comes as a surprise that he's decided to share a photo of this nature.

Who do you think is in the picture with Drake?