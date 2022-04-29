Drake is bringing some "Sweeter Tings" to his Canadian fans, just in time for Mother's Day. Earlier this week it was revealed that the Scorpion rapper will be teaming up with Shoppers Drug Mart to supply 200 stores across the country with his famous Better World Fragrance House candles.

Five signature scents will be available for a limited time, including Carby Musk, which is said to have been "constructed unlike any other fragrance," featuring Trail Air technology which allows for the scent to linger in the air longer. "The layering of sweet, velvet powdery musks along with musks of soft floral, amber and marine connotations make it incredibly unique and a must have," a press release explains.

Image supplied to HNHH

Other scents that will be available for purchase include Sweeter Tings, "a nostalgic and addictive fragrance with subtleties of comfort and goodness," Williamsburg Sleepover (a floral woody musk), Muskoka, which is also woody, though more oriental in nature, and finally, Good Thoughts, "a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by bright vibrant freshness for a captivating positive scent."

In a statement, DreamCrew's Chief Brand Officer Matte Babel said, "Drake and I are both excited and honoured that Better World Fragrance House is now available where we shopped as kids. It's a full-circle moment that makes for the perfect retail partner."

Candles on the Better World Fragrance House website range in price from $103.48 CAD for more technologically advanced selections like Carby Mask to $62.09 CAD for other options. It remains unclear how much they'll be priced in-store, but we'll find out shortly, as they're available tomorrow, April 30th.

Will you be picking up one of Drizzy's candles from Shoppers this Mothers Day? Let us know in the comments, and read more about the BWFH products here.