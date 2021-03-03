These first months of freedom have been a whirlwind for Drakeo The Ruler, but the rapper still finds it all to be a bit "weird." Last week, the Los Angeles native released his The Truth Hurts project with a coveted feature from Drake, and according to Drakeo, he has six mixtapes already completed in the vault. We can expect to receive another album sometime this summer, but in the meantime, the rapper is still adjusting to day-to-day life.

Drakeo recently sat down with Rolling Stone where he discussed a myriad of topics, including working with Drizzy on their collab "Talk to Me." He said, "I mean, I know how my fans is, and they don’t want to hear that [Lover Boy] sh*t, so I tried to make it to where it’s Drake’s singing and I’m on what he’s talking about, but in my own way." Considering his music and lyrics were a significant focus for the prosecution in his previous case, Drakeo was asked if he's even thought about changing the content to be less controversial.

"Yeah, people have told me before, but this is what got me here," he said. "I mean, I always change it up, I change it up every mixtape, but with certain stuff, I don’t know what else I would do. What’ll I do, pop music? I just think of it as my way of explaining stuff: my reality or my imagination."

Being released from jail during a pandemic in November 2020 was a shell shock, and as we're coming out of the harsh restrictions set in place, Drakeo is beginning to feel a sense of normalcy. "It’s just kind of weird, because you can’t really do nothing," he said. "It’s kind of crazy. I can’t really enjoy it, like how I was before this. It’s kind of cool though, too — gives me time to make more music."

