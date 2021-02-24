mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drakeo The Ruler Releases "The Truth Hurts"

Aron A.
February 23, 2021 20:33
The Truth Hurts
Drakeo The Ruler

Drakeo The Ruler releases his latest project ft. Drake, Don Toliver, and more.


Drakeo The Ruler hit the ground running once he was released from prison in 2020. He's certainly been making up for the lost time by releasing tons of new music from out of the vault. Today, he emerged with his latest body of work, The Truth Hurts. The rapper's latest project is a 16 track effort, marking his most mainstream project yet. Along with the Drake feature that appears on "Talk To Me," the rapper also enlists the likes of Don Toliver, Pressa, Snap Dogg, Ralfy The Plug, and more. The late Ketchy The Great, who was a prominent member of the Stinc Team, makes four posthumous appearances on the project, as well.

Check out the latest project from Drakeo The Ruler below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Drakeo The Ruler Releases "The Truth Hurts"
