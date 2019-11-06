Drake and DJ Carnage have one of our favorite bromantic relationships in the entire music business. The two have seemingly built quite the bond, making fun of one another on social media all the time and popping up at parties together. The two have gotten into play flights about the rumors Drizzy got fake abdominal implants and the producer also clowned Drake by saying that he and DJ Khaled "have the same stylist." Now, Carnage is coming after his buddy for his latest move into the cannabis industry.

After mysteriously sending flowers to different sources across his native Toronto, it was revealed that Drake would be working on the More Life Growth Co., marking his first move into the cannabis industry. In the comments to his first tease job, Carnage could be found already calling for this venture to end in failure, comparing the launch to that of Fyre Festival. "FYRE FEST making a comeback," wrote the beatmaker, laughing at Drake. "You the [goat emoji,]" he added.

While this is all in good fun, it doesn't appear as though Carnage thinks this will be a successful run for Drake. Nevertheless, this marks yet another notch on the 6ix God's business belt, inching him closer and closer to mogul status.