11-year-old Elijah had the chance to meet three of his favorite artists before passing away this week. Elijah's mother, Kiara Swope, also shared photos of her son speaking to Drake on Facetime as well as a video of 2018 Nascar Cup Driver Joey Logano who said that he wanted to visit Elijah in person but wasn't able to travel due to social distancing. "Just want to say a huge Thank you to @realcoleworld @theweeknd @champagnepapi & @joeylogano for showing my baby some love these last difficult days of his life. I truly appreciate you all. #elijahstrong #fuckchildhoodcancer," she wrote.

Elijah's cousin, Michael Watson II, shared a video of Elijah speaking to J. Cole and The Weeknd, both of whom applauded him for his courage. "Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience," Watson wrote. "Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to "meet" 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time."

He added, "Please lift Kiara, Elijah's mom, and the rest of the fam up in your thoughts & prayers. In a time where there seems like so much is out of our control, one thing that we all have the power to give + show others is LOVE."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Elijah's family. R.I.P.