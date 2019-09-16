Drake not only has his whole city of Toronto repping him to the max but he's also got a fair share of superfans at every corner of the world that have shown love to him from day one. One fan by the name of David Jagun, who's based in Nigeria, has been supporting Drizzy for as far back as his Instagram timeline will take us. A scroll on David's feed shows numerous videos of him rapping Drake lyrics and doing his own renditions of some of Drizzy's biggest hits.

The "Feel No Ways" rapper has finally taken notice of David and has shared a post letting the homie know that he's going to be flown out to one of Drake's shows real soon. "Nah @davidjagun I am flying you to a show ASAP you going 2 hard 🛫🛸🚀🛩," Drake captioned a video to his own feed.

David was clearly all kinds of excited, promoting a response: "GOD BLESS DRAKE, GOD BLESS OVO SOUND RADIO, GOD BLESS OVO TEAM, GOD BLESS CANADA."

We can't say for sure when and where Drake's next show will be but considering the arrival of his Top Boy soundtrack, maybe we'll get a string of dates to see the set live.