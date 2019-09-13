"I became really attached to the characters," he told BBC Radio 1 about Top Boy. "There's a lot of parallels between Toronto and London. It reminded me of people I grew up with and guys that I know. I really just felt super connected right away, but then it disappeared on me. I did my research and found out it had been ultimately canceled."

The soundtrack features artists including Nafe Smallz, Fredo, Headie One, Baka, Giggs, M Huncho, Youngs Teflon, Dave, SL, Popcaan, Quada, AJ Tracey, Ghetts, Avelino, Little Simz, Teeway, and of course, Drake. Check it out and let us know what you think.