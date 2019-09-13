Drake has been celebrating the premiere of Top Boy, his latest cinematic project. The rapper has partnered with Netflix to revive the popular, gritty U.K. series, and on the day that it's released to the masses, Drake has also dropped the soundtrack to season three. The album sonically pairs with the theme of Top Boy perfectly while highlighting a bevy of talented British artists.
"I became really attached to the characters," he told BBC Radio 1 about Top Boy. "There's a lot of parallels between Toronto and London. It reminded me of people I grew up with and guys that I know. I really just felt super connected right away, but then it disappeared on me. I did my research and found out it had been ultimately canceled."
The soundtrack features artists including Nafe Smallz, Fredo, Headie One, Baka, Giggs, M Huncho, Youngs Teflon, Dave, SL, Popcaan, Quada, AJ Tracey, Ghetts, Avelino, Little Simz, Teeway, and of course, Drake. Check it out and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. Riding On E - Nafe Smallz
2. Freddy - Fredo
3. Hard To Believe - Headie One
4. My Town - Baka Ft. Giggs
5. One Summer - M Huncho
6. Overseer - Youngs Teflon
7. Professor X - Dave
8. 100 Thoughts - SL
9. Billions - Popcaan ft. Quada
10. Elastic - AJ Tracey
11. Listen - Ghetts
12. Belly of the Beast -Avelino
13. Venom - Little Simz
14. Feeling It - Teeway
15. 8 Missed Calls - Nafe Smallz
16. God's Eye - Dave
17. Behind Barz (Bonus) - Drake