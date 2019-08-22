A musician in the Big Easy is making claims that Drake swiped his music, and he's taking the rapper to court to prove it. The Toronto artist isn't the only one being named in the lawsuit as New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia has found herself in the musician's crosshairs, as well.

According to TMZ, a man named Samuel Nicholas III, or Sam Skully, is accusing both stars of jacking his beat for their viral hit track "In My Feelings." He also states that Drake double dipped and swiped another one of his songs for "Nice For What," the track that samples Lauryn Hill's Miseducation of Lauryn Hill single "Ex-Factor."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Skully says that "In My Feelings" takes directly from his track titled "Roll Call," a song that he created back in 2000. The musician's beats were allegedly featured on Skully's CD he released that same year and, according to him, no one asked his permission or paid him to use his music. Drake and Freedia aren't Skully's only targets, as the musician has also named Republic Records, Asylum Records, and Cash Money Records in the lawsuit. We searched for Skully's songs in order to feature comparisons, but they have yet to be made available online.