The three-day Memorial Day Weekend may be over for the U.S., but photos of Drake's star-studded shindig are just surfacing online. The rapper knows how to party with his famous friends in exclusive locations, and this time Drizzy was once against photographed in Los Angeles. The OVO mogul has been hard at work crafting his highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy project, but in true Drake fashion, he knows how to make time for a little rest and relaxation.

According to OK! Magazine, Drake and Co. were spotted in Santa Monica grabbing late-night grub at Giorgio Baldi before heading over to SHOREbar.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

Over at SHOREbar, G-Eazy was snapped by the paparazzi outside as he took a few minutes to sign autographs for fans. Kehlani was also at the get-together and dodged cameras as she made her way inside. Now that the holiday celebrations have subsided, Drake fans are still waiting for the moment that Drizzy will drop more news about his anticipated record.

There have been rumors about the project, including an alleged CLB truck that was seen on the highway. With everything still up the air, for fans at least, the summer takeover is inevitable and we'll keep you updated as news progresses. Meanwhile, check out a few photos below.

[via]