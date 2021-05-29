It has certainly been a busy season for Drake and he hasn't even begun rolling out Certified Lover Boy yet. The rapper's fans have been on edge awaiting more information about the project that is slated to top the charts, but Drizzy is taking his time preparing an epic moment. With summer months upon us, there has been a playful call for artists to drop the albums as soon as possible because Drake season has arrived before CLB's release has officially been announced.

We recently saw Drake receive major recognition as he was crowned Art istof the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards, and viewers will remember that little Adonis Graham made his big debut by his daddy's side.

Drake has become much more open about sharing his "proud dad" moments online, albeit still careful, and on Friday (May 28), the superstar returned to Instagram to show off his growing boy. In the photo, Adonis is seen holding up his masterpiece drawing on a whiteboard and Drake teased that this is why there hasn't yet been a Certified Lover Boy tracklist.

"They keep asking for a track list...can’t seem to get one off [crying laughing emoji]," the rapper penned in the caption. We'll have to wait and see if Adonis follows in his father's footsteps and makes an appearance on the record. Check out the post below.