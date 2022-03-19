Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world, and as we have seen, he is not afraid to flaunt his wealth with some pretty impressive purchases. Of course, he has his huge OVO private jet, which is a fixture at Toronto's Pearson Airport. From there, Drake has even been getting in on the basketball trading card market, where he just spent $200K on 14 cases of basketball cards that may or may not be worth a ton of money.

Last night, Drake was sitting courtside at the Raptors game, which led to a viral moment in which he was awestruck by a Russell Westbrook three-pointer at the buzzer. Something that fans noticed about Drake from last night, was what he was wearing around his neck. The artist always has interesting pieces, but his latest necklace certainly turned heads.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

According to DJ Akademiks, this piece comes from none other than Frank Ocean's clothing brand Homer. The necklace is a gorgeous diamond-encrusted work of art, and as it turns out, it cost Drake upwards of $3 million. The artist has never shied away from paying big bucks for his jewelry, and this is another example of that. Regardless, you gotta hand it to Drake for supporting his fellow artists' brands.





Let us know what you think of Drake's latest chain, in the comments section down below.