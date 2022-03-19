This season has not been kind to Russell Westbrook. If you are a Lakers fan, you are certainly aware of this. The team currently has a record of 29-40, and much of the team's poor play has been attributed to their point guard, who has looked downright incompetent at times. In fact, the Lakers are so bad that they went into last night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors as 9-point underdogs, which is telling of how bad the team is.

Luckily, the team actually won a game last night, in overtime, thanks to the heroics of Westbrook. In the clip below, you can see that Russ hit a game-tying three at the buzzer, which then allowed the Lakers to take over in the extra frame.

What made the shot that much sweeter was Drake's reaction. The artist was sitting courtside in Toronto, and when Russ made that shot, Drake's jaw dropped, and it was all captured by cameras. It was a pretty incredible moment, and it is easily the best thing to happen to Westbrook this season. Of course, the bar for that isn't exactly high.

Hopefully, this acts as a nice little confidence booster for Russ as the Lakers inch closer towards the playoffs. Of course, there is no guarantee this happens, however, Lakers fans will certainly be praying on it.