Tonight, British boxing legend Tyson Fury is set to face off against America’s Deontay Wilder for the third time. The highly anticipated match has fans already placing bets, with Fury favoured to win by many, including Canadian rapper, Drake.

“This is a video for the most psycho man that I know. He's mad in his head, but he has the purest heart, nicest guy. The Gypsy King, the scariest man in boxing,” Champagne Papi said.

“I'm wishing you the best of luck this weekend, brother,” he continued. “I want you to just go out there and continue the legacy. Do what you do. We all love you because you're relentlessly yourself.”

“So go out there and get the work done and afterwards f*cking sing your heart out or say whatever the f*ck you want to say.”

The “Over” rapper then went on to thank Fury for “always keeping in contact” and inspiring him.

“We’re all so proud of you,” he told his English friend.

It didn’t take long for Fury to hear Drake’s encouraging words and craft a clever reply of his own. “Trust me @Drake, once I’m done with him he’ll be running through Alabama with his woes! God Bless You G,” the boxer tweeted.

The crowd at tonight’s fight is sure to be buzzing with excitement; the match was originally supposed to take place back in July, but was postponed after Fury tested positive for COVID.

Who do you think will win between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury? Make your pre-showdown predictions in the comments.