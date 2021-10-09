Tonight is going to be huge for boxing as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be squaring off in a trilogy fight that could very well put an end to their longstanding feud. Fury is currently up in the rivalry, and Wilder is hungry to prove that he is still an elite fighter. Meanwhile, Fury is looking to win in a decisive fashion so that he can finally be given a shot at unifying the heavyweight division.

As it stands, Fury is the favorite heading into this fight, although that isn't stopping fans from being engaged. In fact, according to TMZ, numerous big-name celebrities will be in Las Vegas tonight, and the guestlist for the fight is extremely impressive.

Al Bello/Getty Images

From the sports world, Draymond Green and Damian Lillard will be at the match, and when it comes to music, artists like Nas and Fat Joe are expected to be in the crowd. From there, Wolfgang Puck, Michael J. Fox, Michael B. Jordan, Vince Vaughn, Mario Lopez, Terence Crawford, and many others all have tickets to the bout. Boxing matches in Las Vegas always draw a big crowd, but there is no doubt that this is going to be a special event.

Al Bello/Getty Images

