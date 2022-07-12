Drake has been outside lately. The rapper is fresh off of the release of his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind. The seventh studio album from the Canadian rapper was a shift from what most expected but it seems with every passing week, fans have grown to appreciate the body of work just a little bit more.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

During the rapper's stream with Stake, he revealed that he had some big announcements on the way. The rapper was posted alongside French Montana when he said that he was going to unveil some massive news on Wednesday.

"Big announcement coming Wednesday for the city. Appreciate everyone listening to the new album. Embracing something that I wanted to do for a long time. I appreciate all the love. You know, means a lot to me that it's been this many years, people still tuning in, being open showing a lot of love to, you know, different shit. I'm back going crazy, though. I'm just letting you know right now. I'm in a different bag right now. I promise you. Scary," he said.

Chances are the announcement could pertain to OVO Fest which usually happens during the first weekend of August in Toronto. The mention of "scary" at the end of the clip might be an indication that Scary Hours 3 could be coming sooner than we think. Check the clip below.