Earlier this month, Drake’s baby mother, Sophie Brussaux, went on a trip with friends to Vatican City where she got to meet Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church. Fast forward to Saturday, and Sophie decided to share a few photos of her time with the pope, which included gifting him with a painting she did of him. If you were unaware, Brussaux is an artist who is known for her celebrity portraits, which include Angelina Jolie, Amy Winehouse, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Obama and Beyoncé.

“A great honor to meet Pope Francis and offer him his portrait painted by me in honor of his concert for the poor, with the poor, on November 9, 2019. Many thanks to @etihadmodernart for giving me this wonderful opportunity 🙏,” she captioned the post. She added, “I used green, the color of hope, with red, the color designated by @undp to fight poverty.”

This all comes just a few weeks after Sophie & Drake celebrated their son, Adonis, 2nd birthday.

Check out the post of Drake’s baby mama & Pope Francis (below). I've also included a lowkey shot of their son Adonis as well.