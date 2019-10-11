Drake's sweet baby boy Adonis turns the tender age of two today and the singer's baby mama Sophie Brussaux has already shared the news with her Instagram followers with a throwback image from when she was pregnant. "Today, it’s been 2 years I was having 50-sec contractions every 3 min for 24 hours man…all worth it," she captioned an image of her growing belly.

While Drake has always remained mute and private when it comes to his family matters, the "Feel No Ways" music maker couldn't help but show love to his offspring by sharing an image of his baby's birthday decorations that are seemingly at his Toronto penthouse. As seen below, Drake decked out his home in gold balloons and just one Elmo fixture for his little man's big day. "Happy Birthday King 💙," he captioned the post.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments,” Drake previously stated of Sophie. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened."

He added: "But I don’t have any desire for him to like, not love his mother, or I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation, and we are both equally responsible.”