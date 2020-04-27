This weekend, Canadians tuned in to watch a televised sing-a-long from some of the country's biggest stars, including Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at the end of the show to instill hope in his country before Canada's real MVP, Drake, closed out Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble with a thoughtful address.

Speaking to millions of Canadians from his home, Drake talked about the gratitude he has for all the frontline caregivers working hard and risking their own lives to keep us safe. He had a first-hand experience last week as he revealed that he was admitted to the hospital because of an ankle injury, noticing all of the love and care that nurses, doctors, and other medical workers were showing.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drake tipped his hat, saying that the "moral, the smiles, the high spirits" at the hospital were "incredible," noting that essential workers are the "glue holding us all together."

He went on to encourage everybody to keep working on themselves and their craft during this hard time.

"I want to urge everybody, in their own space to find the silver lining," said Drake. "What I mean when I say that is if you have a craft that can be worked on from home, it is an amazing thing to keep on working, keep your mind stimulated."

Drake has been finishing up his new album during quarantine, which does not yet have a release date.

[via]