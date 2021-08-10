Certified Lover Boy is coming soon, according to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The all-time great shared an update on Drake's next studio album, hyping up the release and reminding people that it's set to drop before the end of the summer.

Taking to Instagram Stories, LeBron wrote, "CLB [heart emoji] coming soon people!! My brother ain't fn around! [owl emoji] @champagnepapi."

Drake reposted the message to his own Stories, adding a laughing emoji, a grimacing face, a sighing man, and an emoji with steam coming from its nose. The text post included a snippet of an upcoming song from The Boy.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Early this morning, Drake updated his social media with a video of himself driving in a droptop convertible before sharing a photo from the studio. On FaceTime with one of his engineers, the Toronto native seemingly teased that the album was near completion, making a CLB doodle with "2021" written underneath.

As of now, there has not been a release date announced for the album, which was originally announced with a January drop date. Following Drake's knee surgery, the project was pushed back so the rapper could focus on his health and recovery. Now, he's back in the swing of things and he's ready to shake up the summer.



Instagram