Drake is living his bachelor lifestyle to the fullest. The Certified Lover Boy isn't romantically linked to anyone (publicly) at the moment, but he's been dropping cryptic hints in recent posts letting fans know that love --- or the lack there of -- is on his mind. Last week, he had fans guessing after posted a photo on Instagram with a caption explaining why he didn't propose to a woman.



Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK in 2019- John Phillips/Getty Images

"If I ever proposed I know you woulda said no just so you could have one up on me while I’m down on one knee," he wrote. A few days later, the Canadian star posted a message directed at any exes who want to "check up" on him while using the line "I know we don't talk anymore since I got a man but I was just checking on you."

On Friday (September 24), Drizzy shared a photo of himself leaning up against a mirror while rocking a cozy furry jacket, jeans and his new signature two braids with the caption, "You should slide through and get your back broke." It didn't take long for ladies to flood the comment section to take Champagne Papi up on his offer. One of the chart-topping rapper's exes, Johnny Blaze, reacted with the heart eye emojis, writing "Wya @champagnepapi."

The post comes on the heels of the rapper allegedly unfollowing Ice Spice after linking up with her at a concert in Toronto. However, the "Munch" star says her time with Drake was nothing short of great. "Linking up with him was so cool. Like, he's mad nice and respectful. We went to OVO Fest," she shared.





No word on if his recent posts are lyrics from unreleased music, or the father-of-one is just feeling romantic these days. Share your thoughts below.