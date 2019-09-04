The once claimed to have more slaps than the Beatles, and by golly, he may have been onto something. Today, Drakehas made Billboard history for what feels like the seven thousandth time, becoming the second rapper ever to hold two albums in the Billboard 200 for 300 weeks. A niche record, perhaps, but a record nonetheless. Following Take Care's smashing of the 300-week milestone last December, Drizzy's third studio album Nothing Was The Same has officially followed suit, thus securing Drake a place at the head of the table.

Upon its release in 2013, Nothing Was The Same skyrocketed to the top of the charts, unsurprisingly moving hundreds of thousands of units. Today, the album sits at the #168th spot, a testament to the staying power of Drizzy's sound. Given that the project housed iconic tracks like “Started from the Bottom,” “Worst Behavior,” and “Hold On, We're Going Home,” it's no wonder that many have continued to keep NWTS on rotation.

No stranger to record-breaking in his own right, Eminem was the first to reach the milestone, with three of his projects surpassing the 300-week mark: Recovery, The Eminem Show, and Curtain Call: The Hits. Given all that has since transpired, is it fair to call Drake the biggest rapper of all time?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images