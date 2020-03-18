Drake, Lil Wayne & Tyga Repped YMCMB With "The Motto"

It's not easy to deliver an anthem that captures a generation, but Drake managed to do exactly that with his YOLO-sparking Take Care closer "The Motto." Arriving at the apex of Drizzy's meteoric rise, the T-Minus produced banger originally featured YMCMB mastermind Lil Wayne, before an updated variant brought Tyga into the fold for a full-scale label affair; curiously, Nicki Minaj sat this one out, appreciated though her presence would have been.

By now, "The Motto" needs no introduction. In many ways foreshadowing Drizzy's current-day style, where swagger seems to be one of his defining characteristics, the 808-heavy beat feels like a prequel to Scorpion's "Nonstop." For a rapper who was, at the time at least, largely associated with the lost art of hopeless romance, it proved an integral stepping stone for the Champagne Papi. Not to mention a perfect platform for him to lyrically joust with his mentor, the same man who once aspired to "decapitate him" on every collaboration. Whether Wayne's bold declaration held true is up to you.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Tell Uncle Luke I'm out in Miami too

Clubbing hard, fucking women, there ain't much to do

Wrist bling got a condo up in Biscayne

Still getting brain from a thang, ain't shit changed

How you feel, how you feel, how you feel?

25, sitting on 25 mill

I'm in the building and I'm feeling myself

Rest in peace Mac Dre, I'ma do it for the Bay