Drake is taking to TikTok like a moth to flames. The rapper is currently seeing boosted numbers for his song "Nonstop" due to the viral "Flip The Switch" challenge on TikTok and, already, another one of his tracks is picking up traction on the social network.

An unreleased song by Drake, tentatively titled "Slide," was featured on social media influencer Toosie's page as he and his friends showed off their quarantine choreography to the cut. The song is not on streaming services yet as it will likely be included in a pack of new releases by the Toronto star but, already, it's become a huge trend for people to re-create the dance. With lyrics guiding the listener with their moves, Drake invites us all to bring our left foot up before sliding to the right, repeating the process on the other side. The ultra-simple moves were bound to go viral.



The video was posted on Sunday, and it's become a big thing ever since. Originally shared by @TheRealYvngQuan, TikTok users around the world are using the audio to make their own versions.

In other Drake-related news, the rapper recently shared photos of himself and his son Adonis for the first time ever, penning a sweet message to his little boy.

Are you hoping this song gets an official release soon?