Plant-based meat alternatives have been growing in popularity over the past few years, though it's been largely beef alternatives that have been dominating. However, a company called Daring Foods Inc. that produces faux chicken is getting ready to make its own impact in vegetarian-friendly kitchens.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Daring Foods Inc. has raised $40M in its series B funding round which was led by D1 Capital Partners. Another more prominent figure among this round's investors is Drake who is reportedly a vegetarian. The new round of funding will allow Daring to triple their distribution which already includes Costco and Krogers.

Drake's business moves have been making headlines in recent times. Prior to the recent announcement of his backing of Daring Foods Inc., the rapper had reportedly invested in sports and entertainment start-up Overtime. Additionally, it was revealed that the rapper's invested in an online Canadian financial app that was valued at $8B.

In related news, the rapper was recently announced as the recipient of Billboard's Artist Of The Decade Award at the 2021 BBMA's. In the last decade of his career, Drake has won 27 awards at the BBMAs and currently has the most awards out of any other artist in history. Needless to say, the honor is well-deserved. Hopefully, the award somehow leads to the release of his highly-anticipated next album Certified Lover Boy.

