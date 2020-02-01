At this point, a number of fast-food chains have banked on the plant-based 'meat' offerings. From McDonald's, Burger King, A&W to White Castle, Taco Bell and more. By no surprise, KFC is jumping on the bandwagon as well since coming through with its very own Beyond Fried Chicken. Instead of dropping the offering to the masses, the fast-food chain is hyping up the excitement. In August, KFC began offering its meat alternative in Atlanta and it sold out. Now according to Uproxx, Charlotte, North Carolina will be getting the new menu addition at 100 locations.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images

“We’re still offering what customers expect from us and this will be another choice for them. Now, they can choose to have animal protein or the plant-based option,” KFC CMO Andrea Zahumensky said of the new bite. “We’re really going for those people who are just trying to have choices in their diet and maybe eat a little less meat than they do today. We believe this product has the opportunity to bring in a new guest and a younger customer, and we think this will expand the population of people who enjoy Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

The menu additon will be available February 3rd to February 23rd.