Drake won a major legal battle against a fan who he has accused of being a stalker in court on Tuesday. The Toronto rapper's attorneys, Larry Stein and Ashley Yeargan, were able to get approval from a judge on a 3-year restraining order.

The fan had been arrested for trespassing at his Hollywood Hills estate in 2017 and also attempted to file a $4 billion defamation suit against him, claiming that he was stalking her.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

According to TMZ, the court ruled that the defendant was "given timely and proper notice" to defend her actions, but failed to do so. She was not present in court on Tuesday but will be served the restraining order notice.

"She has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet," Drake said in court documents from earlier this year. "As a result of Ms. Collins' harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family."

He added that the woman is a "stalker" and that "I have no relationship whatsoever with her."

Having been hit with a restraining order, the woman will no longer be able to contact Drake or his family, nor can she be within 100 yards of them.

