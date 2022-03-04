Drake's got a serious stalker on his hands, and he's seeking help from a judge ASAP. According to TMZ, the Canadian rapper's lawyer, Larry Stein, rushed to court in hopes of getting a temporary restraining order to protect Drizzy and his family from the 29-year-old woman that's been allegedly harassing him for years.

Legal documents obtained by the publication reveal that the 35-year-old claims the stalker was arrested at his Hidden Hills estate in April of 2017, and at the time, was convicted of trespassing. On top of that, he says that she's "threatened his life as well as the lives of his family members."

The Scorpion hitmaker's lawyer adds that the woman sent him emails last month telling him that Drake should "put a bullet through [his] head now bitch."

The Toronto-born star alleges that his stalker has been "trying to track him down by filing a $4 billion defamation case against him and seeking a restraining order of her own." Champagne Papi says that he's facing "emotional distress and fearing for his and his family's safety as a result of [the woman's] 'harassment and obsession'" with him.





Drake and Stein are hoping that a judge will sign off on a protective order forcing the "obsessed" fan in question to stay 100 yards away from him as his family at all times.

