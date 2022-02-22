As if this all couldn't get any stranger, Drake is once again being confronted with legal action from his alleged stalker. We've been reporting on the twists and turns of the bizarre interactions of Drake and Mesha Collins, a woman who reportedly broke into his Los Angeles home back in 2017. It was then that she was arrested after she locked herself inside one of his rooms, but over the years, Collins has continued to connect herself with the OVO mogul.

We've previously reported on Collins being arrested on multiple occasions and earlier this month, the revival of her $4 billion lawsuit against Drake was dismissed by a judge. She accused the rapper of doxxing her and even referring her in his records—something that Drake has vehemently denied. He reportedly filed court documents stating he has never met Collins and is only familiar with her because she broke into his home.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Drake's lawyer has reportedly stated that all of this litigation has just been a way for Collins to have direct contact with the rapper. She has reportedly requested to speak with him directly but has been denied, and now, Radar Online reports that Collins has filed for a restraining order against Drake. It all came days after her $4 billion lawsuit was denied for the second time.

It is unclear what Collins is now accusing Drake of, but undoubtedly, all will be revealed in soon-to-come court filings. A hearing has reportedly been scheduled for sometime next month.



Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty Images

