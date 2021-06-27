Invoking Drake's name in anything is bound to illicit a few reactions, even if it isn't true. Last week, Justin Laboy, whose interview series Respectfully has produced a few viral moments so far, and it seems that his show on REVOLT keeps getting bigger and better. Unfortunately, he attempted to fool fans into thinking Drake would be appearing on his show. It didn't take long for Drake to dispel the rumors, calling cap on LaBoy's comments.

It seems like that particular incident may have rubbed Drake the wrong way, and he's allowed the Petty King to flourish. Justin LaBoy was on the 'Gram where he revealed his latest piece of jewelry -- an iced-out Respectfully chain in pink. "My custom chain finally done!! I love how it came out. Thanks to my bro @cal_thejeweler the best BLACK JEWELER out there & @essexfinejewelry for making the creative process enjoyable and getting the chain & piece made within 5 days… #Respectfully," he captioned the post.

Drake, who dons a few pieces of impressive jewelry himself, took a shot at LaBoy's new chain with a reference to Young Money's First Lady. "Oh you def a Barb sis," Drake wrote along with a laughing emoji, a diamond emoji, and a nail polish emoji. "Shining tho," he added.

Justin LaBoy swiftly responded to Drake, telling him to "GO TO HELL."

Peep Drake and Justin's latest exchange below.