Drake has been dropped from a copyright infringement lawsuit regarding Chris Brown's "No Guidance," which was filed back in October. Songwriters Braindon Cooper and Timothy Valentine allege the song steals from their 2016 track “I Love Your Dress.”

Cooper and Valentine will continue their case against Brown and Sony Music Entertainment. The two voluntarily dropped Drake's name on Tuesday. It's unclear whether this was the result of a settlement deal or a lack of confidence in their case against the Toronto rapper.



“No Guidance,” was released on June 8, 2019, and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was included on Brown's album, Indigo.

In their defense, Brown and Drake argued that they never heard "I Love Your Dress," which they labeled “obscure."

Cooper and Valentine responded that being more famous than another artist doesn't make you immune to copyright law.

“This argument – essentially that defendants are somehow immune from copyright infringement claims by individuals who are not as famous as they are – is both egotistical and without any legal basis whatsoever," the two said in February. "Undoubtedly, regardless of their fame and status, defendants may be, and should be, held accountable for their infringement.”

If the judge denies Brown's motion to have the case tossed out, it will head to trial.

