After being teased for weeks with snippets and hilarious viral dance moves, Lil Uzi Vert’s highly anticipated “Futsal Shuffle” song was finally released today ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival. While many of us were eager to hear the final record, it appears Drake was as well.

Shortly after the song surfaced online last night, Drizzy took to his IG story to promote the single himself, giving Uzi a nice co-sign in the process. Although he didn’t leave any caption, Drizzy simply shared the song from his Apple Music, showing us that he was listening to it with only :29 seconds left.

This isn't the only co-sign Drake have given out this week though. Just a few days ago, Drizzy made a surprise appearance at DaBaby’s concert in Toronto. During his time on stage, Drake gave us an update on his upcoming album, saying it’s coming in 2020 and that he was currently working on it. The two teased that DaBaby would be making a feature on it, but we’ll have to wait and see about that. Until then, check out the surprise appearance (below).