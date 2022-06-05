Drake was in attendance at tonight's Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) game between the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the Hamilton Honey Badgers, in which J. Cole played for the Shooting Stars. Sitting courtside, the Toronto rapper rocked Cole's number 15 jersey.

The Honey Badgers were able to stay dominant throughout the game and ended up defeating the Shooting Stars 84-69.



Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Cole originally signed with the Shooting Stars back in May, a year after playing with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League. Drake, whose OVO collaborator Nicholas “Niko” Carino co-owns the Shooting Stars, reportedly helped put Cole in touch with the right people to try out for the team.

Shooting Stars’ vice president Jamaal Magloire recently said that Cole's presence on the court is not solely due to his fame but also his talent and work ethic.

“He just wants to be treated the same, which I thought was very admirable because he is a very special individual,” said Magloire, according to Complex. “As far as the talent that he has, he’s played this game at a professional level in Africa, so, this is his second stint. We’re bringing him in here to play, contribute, and help us win games. That’s his goal as well. It’s gonna be fun and something that is great for the city of Scarborough and Toronto.”

Check out pictures from Drake's appearance at J. Cole's game below.