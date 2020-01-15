At this point in his career, Drake can afford just about anything he could possibly want. While financial wealth isn't the end goal for all recording artists, it certainly is a motivator for the majority of rappers. People see the flexing that occurs on social media and they think to themselves: "if I perfected my skills as a rapper, maybe I could get this rich?" The reality of the situation is that most people will never get to Drake's level of success. The Canadian artist has calculated his rise to superstardom for years, taking advantage of certain situations and screwing his head on tight for a long ride. We've seen glimpses of the interior of Drake's lavish Toronto mansion in the past and today, he felt like showing off a number of high-ticket collectables that he's got laying around the crib. Some of them are so special that a price can't even be estimated for them.

Updating his Instagram story with handfuls of images from around the house, Drake gave fans a sneak peek into some of the things he values most. Much of the artwork displayed in the candid imagery has a musical background, including a cassette tape from DJ Screw, a vinyl of Michael Jackson's Thriller, and a gift from Tom Ford to commemorate his use of "Tuscan Leather." Drake has often found his interests pouring out into other realms though. Clearly a super-hero movie fan, he has action figures of the Joker and Harley Quinn, as well as some sports ones, including one of LeBron James when he was with the Miami Heat. Perhaps the most special possession that Drizzy showed off is the personal letter he received from Barack and Michelle Obama, thanking him for supporting their daughter Sasha at her sweet sixteen. Black-and-white photographs of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg round out the post, making us seriously want to explore the rest of Drake's crib.

What's your favorite item that he showed off today?