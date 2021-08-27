After months of waiting, Drake has finally announced the new release date for his highly-anticipated new studio album Certified Lover Boy.

The project was initially scheduled to drop in January 2021, but after he suffered a knee injury, Drake pushed the album back to focus on his rest and recovery. He has been hinting at the project's arrival for weeks and finally, it looks like we can expect CLB to arrive next week.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The announcement was made in extremely cryptic fashion as Drake seemingly interrupted a SportsCenter broadcast on Friday morning. Appearing to hack into the broadcast, the show's intro was briefly stopped with a strange video of a man appearing to hold up a note. The first time the image appeared on the screen, it was hard to make out what was happening, but the video played again, and eagle-eyed fans realized that Drake was announcing the Certified Lover Boy release date.

"CLB September 3," wrote a paper being shown on the screen.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

With Kanye West also seemingly pushing back his DONDA album release to the same exact day, it looks like we will actually be seeing those two face off in a competition to see who can rack up the most first-week sales. In our exclusive poll, fans seemed to think that Drake was a shoo-in to have more sales, but expectations for the albums were split.

Are you excited about CLB? Check out the trailer below.

[via]